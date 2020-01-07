Series A: Romelu Lukaku's brace gives Inter Milan impressive win against Napoli

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku scored twice, the first from a run which started inside his own half, to lead his side to a 3-1 win at Napoli which kept them top of Serie A on Monday.

Lautaro Martinez was also on target for Inter who lead the standings on goal difference from Juventus, who beat Cagliari 4-0 earlier on Monday, with both teams on 45 points. The head-to-head record will be used once the two sides have met twice.

Napoli also had chances before Lukaku put Inter ahead after 13 minutes. The Belgian, who now has 14 league goals this term, intercepted a pass just inside his own half, charged forward and scored with a shot which went in off the post.

His second in the 33rd minute came with a helping hand from Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, who seemed to have Lukaku`s shot covered but allowed it to slip through his legs into the goal.

Napoli`s Arkadiusz Milik tapped in Jose Callejon`s low cross to pull one back in the 39th but, after the visitors survived heavy pressure early in the second half, Martinez pounced on a slip by Kostas Manolas to score Inter`s third in the 61st.