Sir David Beckham: Manchester United Legend Knighted By King Charles At Windsor Castle

In a moment of national pride and celebration, football icon David Beckham was officially knighted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle on November 4, 2025. The honour comes in recognition of Beckham’s extraordinary contributions to sport and charitable causes, marking a new pinnacle in the illustrious career of one of England’s most beloved athletes.

A Journey from East London to Royal Honour

Born in East London, David Beckham’s story is one of talent, hard work, and global influence. Rising through the ranks of Manchester United’s youth academy, Beckham became an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s golden generation that dominated English football in the late 1990s and early 2000s. During his decorated stint with United, Beckham lifted six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the coveted 1999 UEFA Champions League, completing a historic treble.

After leaving Manchester United, Beckham’s global appeal only grew through his spells with Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain. His vision, trademark free-kicks, and professionalism set new standards for footballers worldwide.

England Captain and Global Ambassador

Representing England at the international level, Beckham earned 115 caps and captained the side 59 times, leading with determination and passion. Known for his leadership, he was instrumental in some of England’s most memorable World Cup and Euro campaigns.

Beyond football, Beckham has long been a global ambassador for British sport and culture. His association with UNICEF since 2005 and work with The King’s Foundation have showcased his deep commitment to humanitarian causes, helping children and underprivileged communities across the world.

“Without Doubt, My Proudest Moment”

Beckham described receiving the knighthood as “without doubt, my proudest moment.” Reflecting on his journey from humble beginnings to receiving one of Britain’s highest honours, the 49-year-old said it was a surreal experience to kneel before the King.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid,” Beckham said. “To be honoured by the King for both my football career and charity work is something that means the world to me.”

The ceremony, held at Windsor Castle, was attended by Beckham’s family, who watched on proudly as he became Sir David Beckham.