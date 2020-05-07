हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
football

Spain to end women's football season due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Men`s teams in the top two divisions are returning to training this week in the hope that their seasons can resume in June.

Spain to end women&#039;s football season due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
Representational Image

Spain`s women`s soccer season is on the verge of being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with champions in each tier being declared based on the standings before the campaign was halted, the country`s football federation (RFEF) has said.

Relegation will be scrapped this term as a result of the decision, which must be ratified by the RFEF executive committee on Friday, the governing body added in an official statement on Wednesday.

If the proposal gets the green light, Barcelona will be the women`s top-flight champions, with second-placed Atletico Madrid joining them in next season`s Champions League, while basement sides Valencia and Espanyol will avoid being demoted.

Two teams will go up from the second-tier, meaning the top-flight will have 18 teams instead of the current 16 next year.

Men`s teams in the top two divisions are returning to training this week in the hope that their seasons can resume in June.

