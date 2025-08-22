Thomas Frank On Eberechi Eze Transfer Links: ‘I Don’t Want Any Player Who Doesn’t Want To Join Our Club’

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has made it clear that he only wants players fully committed to wearing the Spurs badge, amid reports linking Eberechi Eze with a move to North London rivals Arsenal.

Eze, currently at Crystal Palace, was reportedly close to joining Tottenham after the club reached an agreement with Palace, and personal terms were said to have been settled. However, speculation suggests Arsenal have stepped in to hijack the move, leaving Spurs empty-handed.

Addressing the rumours, Frank remained firm in his stance:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“I don’t speak about specific players, unless they are at our fantastic club. There have been a lot of rumours, and often there’s nothing in them. That’s part of the business. To generalise, I don’t want any players who don’t want to come to the club. If they don’t want to wear this fantastic badge, we don’t want them here.”

Focus Shifts to Manchester City Clash

After beginning the Premier League season with an impressive 3-0 win over newly-promoted Burnley, Tottenham now face a far sterner test, a trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Despite the challenge, Frank believes his side has what it takes to compete:

“I don’t think there is a ‘go-to system’. We need to go there and be brave, control phases one and two. For the last four or five years, City have been one of the best teams in the world. They’ll want to bounce back, but brave and aggressive are two key words for us.”

He added that a positive result against the defending champions would provide a significant momentum boost:

“They are one of the big three contenders for the title, with a fantastic manager and team. To go there and get a result would be great for building momentum. We believe we can get a result, we’ll be brave but respectful of the City.”

Frank also hinted at tactical flexibility, noting that while Spurs’ principles will remain the same, adjustments could be made to suit the challenge.