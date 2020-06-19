Three players of Ligue 1 club AS Saint-Étienne test positive for coronavirus

Ligue 1 football club AS Saint-Étienne has revealed that five individuals, including three players, have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

In an official statement, Saint-Étienne said that 33 players and 21 club staff were tested for the novel virus at the Robert-Herbin Sports Center recently and five of them were diagnosed with the pandemic.

"The serological screening tests and PCR carried out before the resumption of the activities of the professional group, yesterday Wednesday, reveal 5 positive cases with COVID-19, including 3 among the professional workforce. 33 players and 21 members of the management were tested when they arrived at the Robert-Herbin Sports Center yesterday Wednesday," the club said.

"Today Thursday, 38 additional tests were carried out with employees of administrative services whose missions are related to the sports sector," the statement added.

The Ligue 1 club further informed that all those people diagnosed with COVID-19 had contracted the virus during the confinement period and that they were not in contact with each other.

All these people tested positive for the virus will now be under self-isolation and will be supported by medical staff. Additionaly, they will also required to undergo examinations within next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the rest of the training group will continue to train normally this Friday as per the defined health framework.

Last month, Paris Saint Germain were awarded their seventh Ligue 1 title in eight years after the season was ended abruptly amid the coronavirus pandemic.