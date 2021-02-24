Tiger Woods: Affairs and 'the accident' which changed everything

New Delhi: Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalised in Los Angeles on Tuesday after being seriously injured in a road accident in which his SUV rolled down a steep hillside. The rescue crew members pulled Woods out from the wreckage. Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.

Though the full nature and extent of the injuries remained unknown, they were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. He had to undergo leg surgery.

The 2009 accident and the affair

The images of Wood's ramshackle SUV have surfaced. The incident brings back memories of the 2009 accident in which Woods crashed his SUV, a black Cadillac Escalade, into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his Florida mansion.

Soon after the accident, reports of domestic quarrels over Wood's extramarital affairs started emerging. It was rumoured that the accident followed a brawl between Woods and his then-wife Elin Nordegren. Months later, the couple was divorced.

Tiger Woods' multiple infidelities

Woods has admitted to having multiple affairs while he was married to Nordegren.



The first woman he was linked to was Rachel Uchitel, who was reportedly the reason for Wood's domestic brawl. In fact, Uchitel was said to be texting Woods just before he crashed the SUV.

A few months after the accident, Woods had admitted he cheated on his wife.

“I was unfaithful, I had affairs and I cheated. What I did was unacceptable," Woods told media in Florida.

While Uchitel had initially denied the reports of her affair, she revealed her connection with Woods years later.

Tiger Woods had 120 affairs in five years

Woods has reportedly admitted to having cheated on his ex-wife Nordegren with as many as 120 women during their five-year marriage.

He was said to have listed all the women he had an affair with as part of his treatment for sex addiction at the Gentle Path rehab centre in Mississippi.

Over the years, several women have claimed to have an affair with Woods. The list includes Los Angeles cocktail waitress Jaimee Grubbs, a restaurant manager Mindy Lawton, a cocktail waitress Jamie Jungers, a catalog model Cori Rist and the list goes on.

Impact on Tiger Wood's career

The accident and the domestic trouble clearly hampered the performance of the ace golfer in the field.

Woods fell to number 58 in the world rankings in November 2011. However, the champion found his way back and ascended to number-one ranking in March 2013.

