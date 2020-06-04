Tottenham Hotspur confirms one tests positive for coronavirus

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed that one has been tested for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

In an official statement, Tottenham said that they have been recently confirmed by the Premier League that one of their members has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the latest round of testing at the club's training centre.

"We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre.Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed," the club said in an official statement.

The English football club further confirmed that the individual who has been tested positive is asymptomatic and will remain self-isolated for seven days before undergoing another testing.

"They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, which ensures our Training Centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment," the statement added.

A total of 1,197 players and club staff of Premier League were tested for COVID-19 on June 1 and June 2. The recent update has now taken the tally to 13 in the England's top-flight league.

On May 30, Premier League said that a total of 1,130 players and club staff were tested in the fourth round of COVID-19 testing and all of them came back with negative results.

Earlier in last month, 1,008 Premier League players and club staff underwent COVID--19 tests in the third round of testing and four of them came back with positive results.

Prior to that, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 between May 19-22.Of these, two were tested positive from two clubs.

Meanwhile, six from three clubs were diagnosed with the novel pandemic out of 748 players and club staff who underwent tests in the first round of testing.

Premier League is all set to return to action from June 17, three months after being distrupted due to the novel coronavirus that has spread all over the world.

The league will resume with Manchester City vs Arsenal clash and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match, provided that all safety requirements are in place. These matches will be followed by a full match round beginning on June 19.