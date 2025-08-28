UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw: Time, Venue, Full Pots, Format Explained And How To Watch In India

The countdown to the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season is almost over, with fans across the globe eagerly waiting for the League Phase draw. For Indian football enthusiasts, here’s a clear breakdown of when the event takes place, where to watch it live, and how the teams are divided across the four seeding pots.

When and Where is the Draw?

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Venue: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

Indian Time: The ceremony begins around 11:30 PM IST

How Can Fans in India Watch?

The Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for UEFA competitions in India. The draw will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website, giving fans a chance to follow every update in real time.

Teams in Each Pot

With the new league phase format, all 36 qualified clubs are distributed across four pots based on UEFA rankings and coefficients.

Pot 1: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona.

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Juventus, Atalanta, Villarreal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge.

Pot 3: Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille.

Pot 4: Newcastle United, Galatasaray, Monaco, Athletic Bilbao, Union Saint-Gilloise, Copenhagen, Qarabağ, Pafos, Kairat.

How the New Format Works

This season continues with the recently introduced Swiss-style league system:

Each club plays eight matches in the league stage - four at home and four away.

Opponents are selected from across the four pots, ensuring variety and balance.

No team can face more than two clubs from the same domestic league.

At the end of the league phase:

The top 8 teams advance directly to the Round of 16.

9th-24th placed teams enter a two-legged play-off for the remaining knockout spots.

25th-36th placed teams are eliminated.

Key Dates to Remember

League Phase: September 16, 2025 - January 28, 2026

Final: May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna, Budapest