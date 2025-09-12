UEFA Confirms Estadio Metropolitano As Venue For 2027 Champions League Final; Here's Why
UEFA has officially confirmed that the 2027 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on June 5, 2027.
Trending Photos
UEFA has officially confirmed that the 2027 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on June 5, 2027. The decision was announced following the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Tirana, Albania, on September 11, 2025. This will mark the second time the Metropolitano hosts Europe’s biggest club football match, with the first being the 2019 final, where Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.
Why Metropolitano?
The selection of the Metropolitano comes after Milan’s iconic San Siro was ruled out due to extensive renovation work. While other venues, including Baku’s Olympic Stadium, were considered, UEFA opted for the Spanish capital. With a capacity of over 70,000 seats, the stadium is the home of Atlético Madrid and is regarded as one of the most modern football arenas in Europe. The 2027 final will also coincide with the venue’s 10th anniversary, making the occasion even more significant.
A Boost for Madrid
Hosting the final will once again put Madrid at the center of world football. Spain has hosted several Champions League finals in the past, and this announcement further strengthens the city’s reputation as a footballing hub. Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo welcomed UEFA’s decision, calling it a “recognition of the Metropolitano’s world-class facilities and the passion of Spanish football fans.”
Also Read: 8 Indians With Most Man Of The Match Awards In T20Is: Virat Kohli Tops, Suryakumar Yadav Follows Behind, Kuldeep Yadav Joins - Check Full List
Women’s Champions League Final in Warsaw
Alongside the men’s showpiece, UEFA also revealed that the 2027 UEFA Women’s Champions League final will be staged at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Looking Ahead
With two years to go, excitement is already building for what promises to be another historic night in Madrid. Fans around the world will be eagerly awaiting which two clubs earn the right to compete at the Metropolitano for European glory.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv