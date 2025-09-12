UEFA has officially confirmed that the 2027 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on June 5, 2027. The decision was announced following the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Tirana, Albania, on September 11, 2025. This will mark the second time the Metropolitano hosts Europe’s biggest club football match, with the first being the 2019 final, where Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Why Metropolitano?

The selection of the Metropolitano comes after Milan’s iconic San Siro was ruled out due to extensive renovation work. While other venues, including Baku’s Olympic Stadium, were considered, UEFA opted for the Spanish capital. With a capacity of over 70,000 seats, the stadium is the home of Atlético Madrid and is regarded as one of the most modern football arenas in Europe. The 2027 final will also coincide with the venue’s 10th anniversary, making the occasion even more significant.

A Boost for Madrid

Hosting the final will once again put Madrid at the center of world football. Spain has hosted several Champions League finals in the past, and this announcement further strengthens the city’s reputation as a footballing hub. Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo welcomed UEFA’s decision, calling it a “recognition of the Metropolitano’s world-class facilities and the passion of Spanish football fans.”

Women’s Champions League Final in Warsaw

Alongside the men’s showpiece, UEFA also revealed that the 2027 UEFA Women’s Champions League final will be staged at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

Looking Ahead

With two years to go, excitement is already building for what promises to be another historic night in Madrid. Fans around the world will be eagerly awaiting which two clubs earn the right to compete at the Metropolitano for European glory.