UEFA EURO 2020, England vs Scotland LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020, England vs Scotland LIVE streaming in India: Scotland are still "hurting" from defeat by the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 campaign opener, but are keen to make amends against England in Friday's game at Wembley, midfielder Scott McTominay said.

After losing 2-0 to the Czechs on Monday, Scotland know defeat against England could crush hopes of making the last 16.

McTominay said Scotland, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, cannot afford to lose to England, who are in high spirits after a 1-0 win over Croatia.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England and Scotland:

When is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England and Scotland?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between England and Scotland will be played on June 19.

What time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England and Scotland start?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between England and Scotland will start at 00:30 hours as per IST.

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England and Scotland being played?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between England and Scotland will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England and Scotland in India?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between England and Scotland will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England and Scotland?

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between England and Scotland is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.

- with Reuters inputs