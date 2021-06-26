UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Austria LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Austria LIVE streaming in India: Austria are the clear underdogs going into Euro 2020 last 16 match against mighty Italy but even a slim chance could be all they need for an upset and a spot in the last eight, said Austria coach Franco Foda on Friday. Title contenders Italy easily clinched first place in Group A, becoming the first team to advance to the knockout stage, winning all three matches without conceding a goal and stretching their unbeaten to 30 games.

In their three group matches, the Azzurri have faced only 12 shots, on or off target, and also have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 11 matches in all competitions, going 1,055 minutes - 17 hours and 35 minutes - without conceding since last October.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Austria:

When is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Austria?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Austria will be played on June 27.

What time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Austria start?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Austria will start at 00:30 pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Austria being played?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Austria will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Austria in India?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Austria will telecast on Sony Six in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Austria?

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Austria is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.

