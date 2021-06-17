UEFA EURO 2020, Netherlands vs Austria LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020, Netherlands vs Austria LIVE streaming in India: Austria and the Netherlands both broke through barriers in getting their European Championship campaigns off to winning starts and will be looking for more of the same when they meet in Amsterdam on Thursday.

Austria’s 3-1 victory over North Macedonia in Bucharest on Sunday was their first ever at the European Championship while the Dutch marked their return to a major tournament for the first time in seven years with a dramatic 3-2 win over Ukraine.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria:

When is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria will be played on June 18.

What time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria start?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria will start at 00:30 pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria being played?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria will be played at Amsterdam Arena.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria in India?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria?

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.

- with Reuters inputs