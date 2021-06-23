UEFA Euro 2020, Sweden vs Poland Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Robert Lewandowski is facing another early exit from a major international football tournament. Unless, that is, Poland can find a way past one of the tightest defences at the European Championship.

Beating Sweden is Poland’s only route to the knockout stage of Euro 2020 – and that’s something no team has managed in seven games in 2021. Where there is Lewandowski, though, there is hope for Poland.

FIFA’s reigning player of the year recovered from an underwhelming display in Poland’s 2-1 loss to Slovakia in Group E by scoring the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Spain to effectively keep his team in contention at the tournament. It was a classic striker’s finish, too, using his strength to hold off his marker, Aymeric Laporte, and directing a header from a cross into the bottom corner for his 67th international goal.

Lewandowski had to feed off scraps against Spain and the same could be the case against Sweden, an ultra-pragmatic team whose attacking ambitions might be even more limited than normal at Saint Petersburg Stadium on Wednesday (June 23).

Sweden, after all, has four points from its opening two games in Group E ? a 0-0 draw against Spain and a 1-0 win over Slovakia – and was assured of qualifying for the round of 16 because of the results of Monday’s games.

A win would secure a first place in the group. Then again, so might a draw. Sweden is one of three teams yet to concede a goal at Euro 2020, along with Italy and England. Given that stat, and the team's inclination to defend compactly and in numbers especially when it doesn't need to attack, it explains why Poland is facing such a tough task.

Lewandowski has only advanced from the group stage once in three appearances at either a World Cup or a European Championship with Poland. That was at Euro 2016, the first time the continental tournament had been expanded to 24 teams.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland will be played on Wednesday (June 23).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland will start at 9:30pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, Russia.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.