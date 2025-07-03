Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2926209https://zeenews.india.com/football/we-were-just-together-cristiano-ronaldo-pays-emotional-tribute-to-diogo-jota-after-sudden-death-2926209.html
NewsFootball
CRISTIANO RONALDO DIOGO JOTA TRIBUTE

‘We Were Just Together’: Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Emotional Tribute to Diogo Jota After Sudden Death

Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Portugal, expressed deep shock and sorrow following the passing of his teammate Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva on July 3, 2025.

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 06:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘We Were Just Together’: Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Emotional Tribute to Diogo Jota After Sudden Death Image Credit: X

The football world is in mourning after the tragic death of Portuguese international Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash in Spain alongside his brother, André Silva, just days after his wedding. Among the most emotional tributes came from Cristiano Ronaldo, Jota’s national team captain and friend, who expressed deep sorrow over the sudden loss.

Ronaldo’s Emotional Message: “We Were Just Together”

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently with Al Nassr and still a towering figure in world football, took to social media to share a black-and-white photo of Jota and a heartfelt message that read:

“It doesn’t make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”

Final Instagram Post Adds to Heartbreak

Jota’s last Instagram post, shared just hours before the accident, was a wedding video captioned: “A day we will never forget”. That post has since gone viral, flooded with tearful comments from fans and fellow players.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diogo Jota (@diogoj_18)

A Life and Career Cut Short

At only 28 years old, Jota was entering the prime of his career. Known for his sharp movement, pressing intensity, and big-match mentality, he had become a vital part of both Liverpool’s attacking setup and Portugal’s national team.

Jota had just returned from international duty and looked set to be part of Portugal’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. His partnership with Ronaldo had flourished over the years, both on and off the pitch. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK