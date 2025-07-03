‘We Were Just Together’: Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Emotional Tribute to Diogo Jota After Sudden Death

The football world is in mourning after the tragic death of Portuguese international Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash in Spain alongside his brother, André Silva, just days after his wedding. Among the most emotional tributes came from Cristiano Ronaldo, Jota’s national team captain and friend, who expressed deep sorrow over the sudden loss.

Ronaldo’s Emotional Message: “We Were Just Together”

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently with Al Nassr and still a towering figure in world football, took to social media to share a black-and-white photo of Jota and a heartfelt message that read:

“It doesn’t make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”

Nao faz sentido. Ainda agora estavamos juntos na Selecao, ainda agora tinhas casado. A tua familia, a tua mulher e aos teus filhos, envio os meus sentimentos e desejo-lhes toda a forca do mundo. Sei que estaras sempre com eles. Descansem em Paz, Diogo e Andre. Vamos todos sentir_ pic.twitter.com/H1qSTvPoQs — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 3, 2025

Final Instagram Post Adds to Heartbreak

Jota’s last Instagram post, shared just hours before the accident, was a wedding video captioned: “A day we will never forget”. That post has since gone viral, flooded with tearful comments from fans and fellow players.

A Life and Career Cut Short

At only 28 years old, Jota was entering the prime of his career. Known for his sharp movement, pressing intensity, and big-match mentality, he had become a vital part of both Liverpool’s attacking setup and Portugal’s national team.

Jota had just returned from international duty and looked set to be part of Portugal’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. His partnership with Ronaldo had flourished over the years, both on and off the pitch.