Will Cristiano Ronaldo Miss 2026 World Cup? FIFA Gives Final Verdict

Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for Portugal from the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after FIFA reduced the practical impact of his recent suspension. The forward was shown a red card during a qualifying match for an elbowing offence, casting doubt on his early-tournament participation.

Ban Reduced After Review

Football’s disciplinary committee had initially handed Ronaldo a three-match international ban. He has already served the first of those matches, but the remaining two have been suspended for a period of 12 months. The ruling means Ronaldo will only be forced to miss World Cup fixtures if he commits another act deemed similar in nature before the probation period concludes. The revision provides relief for both the player and Portugal’s coaching team. The 2026 tournament, hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to be Ronaldo’s sixth and possibly final World Cup appearance. Being cleared from the outset gives Portugal a crucial advantage as they prepare for the expanded format.

Portugal Plans Stabilised

Officials considered the nature of the challenge, Ronaldo’s overall conduct, and the fact that he had served part of the punishment before arriving at the adjusted ruling. The decision allows accountability for the incident without casting a long shadow over next year’s competition. With uncertainty now removed, head coach Roberto Martínez can plan his squad around the country’s most influential figure. Even at 41 by the time the World Cup arrives, Ronaldo remains central to Portugal’s attacking identity and continues to train with the determination of a player unwilling to let age define him.

Barring any further disciplinary trouble, he will lead his country into the World Cup with a clear slate, and one last opportunity to chase the ultimate achievement on the global stage.