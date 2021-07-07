हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic storms into semis with straight sets win

World number one Djokovic defeated Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals in London at the Centre Court.

Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic storms into semis with straight sets win
Novak Djokovic in action (Source: Twitter)

Defending champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday stormed into the semifinals at the ongoing Wimbledon.

The world number one defeated Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals in London at the Centre Court.

With this win, Djokovic has entered the Wimbledon semifinal for the 10th time in his career and this is the 41st time that the Serbian player has managed to enter the semifinals of a Grand Slam.

This was also Djokovic's 100th win on the Grass Court.

Djokovic brought his A-game to the court in the first set, and he did not give his opponent Fucsovics any chance. The Serbian took the first set quite easily 6-3.

In the second set, Fucsovics possessed more of a challenge and he was able to take a 3-2 lead at one stage. However, the 34-year-old Djokovic bounced back and went on to win the second set 6-4.

With this, Djokovic needed to win one more set to progress to the semi-finals.

The Serbian player did not disappoint and he won the third set to progress ahead in the ongoing Grand Slam.

Later in the day, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer would be in action in his quarterfinal clash of the ongoing Wimbledon.

Earlier this year, Djokovic had won the Australian Open and French Open.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WimbledonNovak DjokovicMarton Fucsovics
Next
Story

Wimbledon 2021 Quarters: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer loom large in last-eight stage

Must Watch

PT46M52S

Taal Thok Ke: New India, new team, new hope