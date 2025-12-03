Sanchaar Saathi App No Longer Mandatory, But Is Your Phone Really Safe? Here’s How Mobile Apps May Be Stealing Your Data

Mobile Data Security: The Central government had recently announced that every new smartphone sold from March 2026 would come with the Sanchaar Saathi app pre-installed. Older phones were to receive it through a software update. As soon as the direction was made public, Opposition parties called it unconstitutional and described it as a tool for surveillance. The criticism quickly triggered a broader debate.

The Centre has now withdrawn the decision, making installation of the app optional. The Ministry of Communications issued a press release confirming that the app will not be made mandatory on new devices.

But the questions raised during the controversy still remain. Could your phone already have apps that silently watch what you do and collect your personal information? And if that is possible, how do you protect yourself?

How Apps Access Your Data

Apps collect our data in direct and indirect ways. They seek access to location, contact lists, camera, call logs, photos, health information, messages and the microphone.

In today’s digital economy, companies see user data as a valuable commodity. The customer has become the product because everything depends on collecting and sharing data. For companies, this kind of data sharing is extremely important and commercially profitable.

What You Should Check Before Installing An App

Users must be careful before downloading anything. Before installing an app, you should read the terms and conditions along with the privacy policy. It is important to know how the app will store and use your data. Download it only when you are fully satisfied.

Reading customer reviews is a simple way to judge whether an app is reliable. If anything looks suspicious, he says it is safer to avoid the app altogether.

Only download apps that are officially recognised on Google and Apple’s app stores. Many phones come with pre-installed apps that cannot be removed easily, and users should be aware of what those apps can access.

There is also a misconception that apps providing “free” services come without strings attached. Nothing in the world is free. Apps collect your data and monetise it. When you give them permissions without thinking, all your information goes straight to them.

Therefore, users must pay attention when granting permissions. Give permissions required only for the purpose you want the app for, nothing more.

Where Does Your Data Go?

Once your data is collected, companies start building a detailed profile. “Your interests, habits, what you like to wear or eat, everything can be understood from your profile.

Companies share and even sell this data to others. This allows advertising and marketing companies to target people with far greater accuracy.

This is what leads to customised services and targeted advertising. It as the era of the data economy, and data is the new currency. If you are not careful, you can easily become a target.

Your phone listens to everything. If I say I want to go to Mumbai, I start receiving offers linked to Mumbai. It is customised advertising based on data. Companies want this data because it is their raw material. In this process, you become their product.

How To Know If Your Data Is Being Misused

The first assessment has to be done by the user. Go to your app permissions and ask yourself why you downloaded the app in the first place. Then review whether the permissions it wants are necessary for its main purpose. If they are, keep them. If they are not, remove them.

Recently, India’s National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) indirectly allowed data sharing between Facebook and WhatsApp while upholding a penalty. Many companies take consent from users in ways that are deceptive. Legally, that kind of consent has very little value.

The Supreme Court has already held, in the Puttaswamy judgement, that data protection and privacy are part of the fundamental right to life. Under Article 141 of the Constitution, apex court decisions are treated as law. After long debate, Parliament passed the Data Protection Act in 2023, but it has not so far been implemented.

Five Things You Can Do To Protect Your Data

You should treat cyber security as a part of your everyday life and not assume that the government or private companies are responsible for keeping you safe.

Be careful about the information you share and limit it to what is genuinely necessary. Always maintain backups of your data so that you can restore it if something goes wrong.

Use a reliable antivirus programme, and make sure your device has a good firewall in place, as it acts like a protective shield that blocks attacks and stays active round the clock.

Users must stay alert. If you want to strengthen your cyber security, you must be careful. Constant awareness is the only way to stay protected.