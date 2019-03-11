Google game streaming service could come with controller

San Francisco: Google is developing a controller for its rumoured Chromecast-powered game streaming service according to a newly discovered patent filed by the company, the media reported.

"The patent itself is for a notification system for the controller that notifies a player when a game is now available, that a user has received an invitation, a status chance on a leaderboard, or a chat request from another player," The Verge reported on Saturday.

The document contains multiple design illustrations showing a dual-joystick setup, as well as shoulder, trigger and gameplay buttons which could be part of Google's game controller.

The illustration also includes what appears to be a microphone button, which could hint at some sort of voice assistant compatibility as well, the report said.

However, it is also a possibile that none of the shown designs become part of the actual product.

Later this month, during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) which is to be held in San Francisco, Google will be hosting a much-talked about mysterious event.

"The event could revolve around Google's rumoured streaming service, which in past reports has been called the 'Netflix for games' and is said to be built on the technology Google developed for its 'Project Stream' trial last year," the report added.

"Project Stream" is a video game streaming service in development at Google which was hosted on the company server for beta tests that ended earlier in February.