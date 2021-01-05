PUBG India rival FAU-G launch date revealed and Twitter had a meme fest

New Delhi: After endless wait, Indian gamers now have the official confirmation on the launch date of PUBG India rival FAU-G. The game is launching in India on January 26.

FAU-G that stands for Fearless and United Guards has got its new anthem sung by popular Bollywood playback singer Sukhwinder Singh while gamers can go to the pre-registration link of the game to register themselves.

According to reports, FAU-G is based on Galwan Valley face-off that took place in 2020 between Indian and China’s armies near Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. FAU-G is an action game and not a battle royale like PUBG. FAU-G is created by NCore Games and it would not be wrong to say that it is one of the most anticipated games this year. The new game is also associated with Akshay’s another initiative Bharat Ke Veer which is a fundraiser for the families of the martyred soldiers.