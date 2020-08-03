Stadia Pro members to get five new games for free in August, announces Google

New Delhi: Technology giant Google has announced that Stadia Pro members will get five new games for free in August

The five new games will be arriving August 14 for Stadia Pro members. The games include Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux, Just Shapes and Beats and Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break.

Google also announced that eighteen existing games are still available to add to your Stadia Pro collection. These are --Destiny 2: The Collection, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, GRID, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Heist, The Turing Test, GYLT, Get Packed, Little Nightmares, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, SUPERHOT, Panzer Dragoon Remake, Crayta, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, West of Loathing, and Orcs Must Die! 3.

Google in its blog has written that users can experience State Share Beta, an early version of the Stadia Enhanced Feature called State Share, within Crayta.

“Just create a link and share it with other players, sending them instantly into your game to collaborate while creating games or to play together,” Google said.

“We also worked with our partners to announce new games coming soon to Stadia including Strange Brigade on August 1, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break on August 14 into Stadia Pro, plus Celeste, El Hijo: A Wild West Tale, Far Cry 6 and Sniper Elite 4 arriving soon. Stay tuned for these games, plus PGA Tour 2K21 on August 21,” Google added.