Ghaziabad

Massive fire breaks out at slum area in Ghaziabad's Sikandarpur, rescue operation underway; watch

As many as 10 fire engines have been trying to bring the fire under control and fire tenders have also been called from Noida.

Ghaziabad: A massive fire has broken out at a slum in Ghaziabad's Sikandarpur Tila Mor area on Tuesday (November 3, 2020) evening. As per the latest reports, several fire brigade teams have been deployed at the spot but the fire hasn't been brought under control yet.

Reports say that the fire was initially reported in a junk warehouse following which it slowly spread to the slums.

As many as 10 fire engines have been trying to bring the fire under control and fire tenders have also been called from Noida.

At the time of filing the report, no loss of life was reported.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

 

 

Tags:
GhaziabadFire
