No fresh coronavirus COVID-19 case reported in 80 districts in past 7 days; doubling rate 8.7 in past 14 days: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday (April 28, 2020) said that “no fresh case of coronavirus infection was reported in 80 districts in the last 7 days.” During an interaction via video conferencing, the Health Minister said, “In 47 districts, no case has been reported in the last 14 days, while 39 districts have not reported a case for the last 21 days. 17 districts have not reported a case for the last 28 days.’’

Dr Harsh Vardhan further stated that the coronavirus doubling rate has also come down in the past week.

“For the last 14 days, our doubling rate is 8.7, while for the last 7 days, it is 10.2 days. In the last 3 days, it is 10.9 days roughly,’’ The Union Health Minister said. He made this remark while interacting with the autonomous Institute of Department of Biotechnology, through video conferencing.

Union Health Minister also later reviewed the current status of COVID19 surveillance in Delhi with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and other top officials of concerned departments through video conferencing.

With 1,543 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India`s tally of coronavirus cases reached 29,435, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The tally includes 21,632 patients who are active cases, 6,868 patients have been cured/discharged with one patient migrated.

With 62 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, making it the sharpest rise in the number of deaths so far, the number of deaths due to coronavirus stands at 934.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra has the most number of cases at 8,590 of which 1,282 have been cured/discharged with 369 fatalities.

Gujarat has the second-highest number of positive COVID-19 cases with 3,548 cases of which 394 patients have been cured/discharged while 162 patients have died due to the deadly virus.

Delhi`s tally has also crossed the 3,000 mark with 3,108 cases with 877 patients cured and 54 patients who died due to the highly contagious virus.

Meanwhile, Goa (seven cases and all seven patients recovered), Tripura and Manipur (two cases and both cases recovered) and Arunachal Pradesh (with one case who has recovered now) have reported no new cases, as of Tuesday.