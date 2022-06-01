हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Goa Board result 2022

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022 declared, girls outshine boys; direct link to result here

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022: Girls outperformed boys by securing 93.91 pass percent, while 91.62 percent of boys cleared the SSC exam. 

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022 declared, girls outshine boys; direct link to result here
Representational image

New Delhi: Goa Board SSC Class 10 Results 2022 has been declared by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Candidates can check their Class 10 results through the official GBSHSE website on gbshse.info. The Goa Board conducted the SSC or Class 10 exam from April 5 to April 26, 2022 at 31 centres and 173 subcentres across the state.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 92.75% this year. Girls outperformed boys with 93.91 pass percent, while the pass percentage for boys was 91.62. This year, as many as 20,572 candidates had registered for SSC or Class 10 exams, out of which 10,530 were boys and 10,042 were girl candidates. 

Candidates must note that they will be able to download the consolidated mark sheets on June 3, 2022 from 9 am onwards. Moreover, the Goa Board will also make the result booklet available on its official website. 

Direct link to check GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022 HERE

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022: Steps to download

1. Visit the official Goa Board website on gbshse.info.

2. On the homepage, click on GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 link. 

3. Enter the login credentials and submit.

4. Your Goa Board Class 10 result will appear. 

5. Check your result and download. 

6. Take a printout for future reference. 

ALSO READKerala SSLC Result 2022, DHSE Plus 2 Result 2022 soon on keralaresults.nic.in, here's how to check

