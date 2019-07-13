Goa Cabinet expansion Saturday, 4 rebel Congress MLAs likely to be inducted

Panaji: The expansion of the Goa cabinet will take place at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday around 3 pm. Four rebel Congress MLAs, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, are likely to be inducted in the party.

A group of 10 Congress legislators, led by Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar, merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house.

Names of four rebel MLAs are doing the rounds in the political circles are Babu Kavlekar, Babush Monserrate, Philip Neri and Nilkanth Halarnkar. Two other BJP MLAs Michael Lobo and Subhash Shirodkar are also likely to be inducted in the cabinet.

Out of these six legislators, only four will be included in the state government, sources told Zee Media.

Currently, the state has 12 ministers and there's no vacant position. Few existing ministers including deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai, Vinod Palienkar, Jayesh Salgaocar of the BJP ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) and independent MLAs Rohan Khaunte and Govind Gawde are likely to be asked to resign.

"I have directed four ministers, three from the Goa Forward and one Independent Minister to resign as ministers as directed by the party leadership," Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant told news agency IANS.

"@Goaforwardparty is part of the NDA and had joined the BJP-led state government after talks with the national leadership of the @BJP4India. The present state BJP leaders were not part of the discussions then. As such we will take appropriate steps only after talking with the NDA leadership at the centre. We have not yet received any official communication from the @BJP4India central leaders.On the contrary,we have received indications that the matter will be sorted out amicably," tweeted GFP.

In a major blow to Congress, 10 out of its 15 MLAs in Goa merged with the BJP, reducing the party's strength in the state Assembly to mere five members. These MLAs include -- Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D`Sa.