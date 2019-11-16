close

Goa

Goa DGP Pranab Nanda, a 1988 batch IPS officer, dies of cardiac arrest in Delhi

Goa DGP Pranab Nanda died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Saturday, Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said.

Panaji: Goa DGP Pranab Nanda died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Saturday, Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said.

Nanda was a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer and belonged to the Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and other Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. 

He had taken charge as Goa Director General of Police in March this year.

"It is too shocking," Singh said, commenting on the DGP`s sudden demise.

Nanda was on an official visit to the national capital, when suffered from cardiac arrest and expired early on Saturday morning.

Nanda, whose wife Sundari, has also served as Director-General of Police of Puducherry, was attached to the Intelligence Bureau for nearly two decades, before he was posted as DGP of the coastal state earlier this year.

GoaPranab NandaGoa DGPGoa Police
