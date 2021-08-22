Goa extends COVID-19 curfew till August 30

New Delhi: Goa on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew till August 30, the curfew which was first imposed in May has been extended routinely amid a spike in cases.

While, restrictions on the opening of auditoriums, community halls as well as ban on operation of river cruises, spas, massage parlours and casinos will continue as earlier, as per a notification.

Meanwhile, Goa's totaly tally of cases rose to 1,73,164 on Sunday with 76 new cases, a health department official said. The death toll increased to 3,185 as one patient succumbed to the infection.

There are 899 active COVID-19 cases in the state and the number of recovered patients in the state is 1,69,080 after 91 were discharged from hospitals.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,73,164, new cases 76, death toll 3,185, discharged 1,69,080, active cases 899, samples tested till date 11,64,004.