Goa factory blast: Accused, including owner, released on bail

Panaji: Two men including the owner of the Tuem cement factory were put behind bars by Pernem police in connection with the blast which had claimed lives of two factory employees.

The two accused were later released on the bail. In a telephonic conversation, Pernem PI Sandesh Chodankar told "We have arrested both the accused identified as Rajendra Joshi and Samir Mandrekar in connection with Tuem incident. They were later released on bail since the offence was bailable. We are investigating the case."

The accused have been booked under section 304 A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and 427 of the Indian penal code.

Ajeet Nake, a resident of Kolhapur working as a helper and Akhil Naik, 25, a native of Tuem working as boiler operator had died in the blast. It may be recalled that on January 12, a blast was reported in a cement block-making factory wherein three workers were seriously injured and six had sustained minor injuries.