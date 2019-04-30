HSSC Goa Result 2019: Goa Board releases HSSC class 12 result on ghshse.gov.in

HSSC Goa Result 2019, HSSC class 12th Result, Goa HSSC/Plus Two Result 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday declared the GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2019. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is available on its official website ghshse.gov.in.
The GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had conducted the Goa Board Class 12 examination from March 5 to March 26.
Goa HSSC Result 2019: Know how to check results
1) Log on to Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's official website gbshse.gov.in
2) Click on the link that reads GBSHSE 12th Result 2019, Goa Class 12 Result 2019
3) Enter the details required to login like the roll number, hall number
4) Click submit and the result will be displayed on the screen
5) Students are advised to download the marksheet and take a print out
At least 16, 959 students had appeared for the GBSHSE Class 12 exam of which 15187 have a pass percentage of 89.59 per cent.