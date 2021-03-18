Gold Price Today, March 18, 2021:Gold rate per 10 gram increases by Rs 120

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday (March 18) climbed up to Rs 1,200 per 100 gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold. Making the gold rate price per 10-gram increase by Rs 120, while per 1gram rose up to Rs12.

As per a report on the Good Returns website, Gold rate per 10 gram stood at Rs 43,960 (22-Carat) and Rs 44,960 (24-Carat).

Thus, gold rate price per 100 gram rised upto Rs 4,39,600 (22-Carat) and Rs 4,49,600 (24-Carat).

22Carat Gold Price per 10 gram in Delhi is Rs 44,150 and Rs 48,160 for 24 Carat Gold.

Theses Gold prices do not include GST and other taxes.

