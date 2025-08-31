Golden Finish In Shymkent: With 99 Medals And 50 Gold, India Wraps Up Historic Asian Shooting Championship

Shymkent (Kazakhstan): Flags waved. Triggers clicked. Records fell. A nation rose. The 2025 Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent brought India its proudest shooting moment on foreign soil. A perfect script unfolded. Final medal count: 99. Gold: 50.

Ankur Mittal stood tall. His shots flew clean. His eyes stayed locked. A world record took shape. Men’s double trap gold hung around his neck. Final score: 107 hits. Kazakhstan’s Artyom Chikulayev followed with 98. Kuwait’s Ahmad Alaffasi finished third with 96. The crowd looked on. History got written.

Ankur stepped off the podium. He joined Bhanu Pratap Singh and Harshvardhan Kaviya. Their team collected bronze. Another podium. More joy.

Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu took aim. His performance stood out in 25m centre fire pistol. A total of 583 earned him gold. Korea’s Lee Jaekyoon came in at 580. Iran’s Javad Foroughi followed with 579. Olympian Gurpreet Singh also scored 579. No medal, but inches away.

Rajkanwar, Gurpreet and Ankur Goel then teamed up. Their combined score read 1,733. Vietnam followed with 1,720. Iran finished at 1,700. Team gold secured.

Manini Kaushik lined up for the 50m rifle prone. Calm. Focused. Six steady series. Final score: 617.8. Bronze for India. South Korea’s Im Hana and Lee Eunseo topped the table with identical 620.2 scores. Countback placed Im Hana first.

Sift Kaur Samra posted 617.9. Ahead of Kaushik. Also ahead of Yelin Choi (620.1). But Samra and Choi were not eligible. They shot for ranking points only. Kaushik stood on the podium. Alongside Surabhi Bhardwaj and Vidarsa Vinod. A team silver added to India’s total.

In the women’s double trap, the podium turned saffron, white and green. Anushka Singh Bhati scored 93. Gold. Rajkuwar Pranil Ingle followed with 89. Silver. Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor closed with 87. Bronze. All smiles. No empty steps on the podium.

Medal Chart

10m Air Pistol

Silver (Men’s Team): Anmol Jain, Saurabh Chaudhary, Aditya Malra

Bronze (Mixed): Saurabh Chaudhary, Suruchi Singh

Bronze (Women’s Individual): Manu Bhaker

Bronze (Women’s Team): Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Singh, Palak Gulia

25m Pistol

Bronze (Women’s Team): Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Simranpreet Kaur Brar

25m Centre Fire Pistol

Gold (Men’s Individual): Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu

Gold (Men’s Team): Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, Gurpreet Singh, Ankur Goel

25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Silver (Men’s Individual): Anish Bhanwala

Silver (Men’s Team): Anish Bhanwala, Neeraj Kumar, Adarsh Singh

25m Standard Pistol

Gold (Men’s Individual): Gurpreet Singh

Gold (Men’s Team): Gurpreet Singh, Amanpreet Singh, Harsh Gupta

Silver (Men’s Individual): Amanpreet Singh

50m Pistol

Silver (Men’s Team): Yogesh Kumar, Amanpreet Singh, Ravinder Singh

10m Air Rifle

Gold (Men’s Team): Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, Kiran Jadhav

Gold (Women’s Individual): Elavenil Valarivan

Bronze (Women’s Team): Elavenil Valarivan, Mehuli Ghosh, Ananya Naidu

Gold (Mixed): Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta

50m Rifle Prone

Bronze (Women’s Individual): Manini Kaushik

Silver (Women’s Team): Manini Kaushik, Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod

50m Rifle 3 Positions

Gold (Women’s Team): Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Anjum Moudgil

Gold (Women’s Individual): Sift Kaur Samra

Gold (Men’s Individual): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Silver (Men’s Team): Aishwary Tomar, Chain Singh, Akhil Sheoran

Trap

Gold (Women’s Individual): Neeru Dhanda

Gold (Women’s Team): Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat, Preeti Rajak

Silver (Men’s Individual): Bhowneesh Mendiratta

Bronze (Women’s Individual): Aashima Ahlawat

Double Trap

Gold (Men’s Individual): Ankur Mittal

Bronze (Men’s Team): Ankur Mittal, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Harshvardhan Kaviya

Gold (Women’s Individual): Anushka Singh Bhati

Silver (Women’s Individual): Rajkuwar Pranil Ingle

Bronze (Women’s Individual): Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor

Gold (Women’s Team): Bhati, Ingle, Contractor

Skeet

Gold (Men’s Individual): Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Bronze (Mixed): Ganemat Sekhon, Abhay Singh Sekhon

Bronze (Women’s Team): Maheshwari Chauhan, Ganemat Sekhon, Raiza Dhillon

Junior And Youth Medal Haul

10m Air Pistol

Gold (Men’s Individual): Kapil Bainsla

Gold (Women’s Individual): Rashmika Sahgal

Gold (Women’s Team): Sahgal, Vanshika Chaudhary, Mohini Singh

Gold (Mixed): Vanshika Chaudhary, Jonathan Gavin Antony

Silver (Men’s Team): Bainsla, Antony, Vijay Tomar

Bronze (Men’s Individual): Jonathan Gavin Antony

Youth 10m Air Pistol

Gold (Women’s Individual): Kanak Budhwar

Gold (Women’s Team): Budhwar, Agam Grewal, Gamberya Gowda

Gold (Men’s Individual): Girish Gupta

Gold (Men’s Team): Gupta, Dev Pratap, Antony

Gold (Mixed): Ganesh Gupta, Gamberya Gowda

Silver (Women’s Individual): Agam Grewal

10m Air Rifle

Gold (Men’s Individual): Abhinav Shaw

Gold (Men’s Team): Shaw, Naraen Pranav, Himanshu

Gold (Women’s Team): Shambhavi Kshirsagar, Hrudya Sri Kondur, Isha Anil Taksale

Skeet

Gold (Women’s Individual): Mansi Raghuwanshi

Gold (Men’s Team): Harmehar Singh Lally, Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodia, Atul Singh Rajawat

Silver (Women’s Individual): Yashasvi Rathore

Silver (Men’s Individual): Harmehar Singh Lally

Bronze (Men’s Individual): Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodia

25m Pistol

Gold (Women’s Individual): Payal Khatri

Gold (Men’s Individual): Suraj Sharma

Silver (Women’s Individual): Naamya Kapoor

Silver (Women’s Team): Tejaswini, Khatri, Riya Shirish Thatte

Silver (Men’s Individual): Abhinav Choudhary

Bronze (Men’s Individual): Mukesh Nelavalli

Bronze (Men’s Team): Nelavalli, Choudhary, Sharma

Bronze (Women’s Individual): Tejaswini

25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Gold (Men’s Team): Sameer Gulia, Suraj Sharma, Abhinav Choudhary

Bronze (Men’s Individual): Sameer Gulia

25m Standard Pistol

Gold (Men’s Team): Mukesh Nelavalli, Suraj Sharma, Tanishq Naidu

Silver (Men’s Individual): Suraj Sharma

Bronze (Men’s Individual): Tanishq Naidu

50m 3 Positions

Gold (Women’s Individual): Anushka Thokur

Gold (Women’s Team): Thokur, Prachi Gaikwad, Mahit Sandhu

Trap