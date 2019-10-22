Government will redesign nine roads in Delhi with international standards: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will redesign at least nine roads in the city, a total stretch of 45 km, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday. The roads will be redesigned with international standards.

"Nine PWD roads of 45-km stretch will be redesigned on a pilot basis. The work has been allocated," Kejriwal said. He announced that the work will be completed within one year. Following this, the roads will be very beautiful and there will be an end to the traffic problems, added Kejriwal.

He said that bottlenecks will be removed. "The bottlenecks will be removed. The redesign will ensure maximum utilisation of space. Footpaths will be redesigned and widened. Also, there will be space for trees, and there will be stands for autos and e-rickshaws," the CM added. He also said that the footpaths will be redesigned to be accessible to physically handicapped people and they will be five to ten feet in length.

Kejriwal said the drains along the roadside will also be reconstructed so that the water will not come on the roads. "Resurfacing will be done for smoother roads." The cost is expected to be about Rs 8-10 crore/km. "Total cost of the project will be about Rs 400 crore."