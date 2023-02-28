topStoriesenglish2577859
VALSAD EXPLOSION

Explosion in Pharma Company in Gujarat's Valsad; 2 Dead

Valsad Explosion: A part of the building caved in after a sudden explosion happened in Van Petrochem Pharma Company in Sarigam GIDC Chemical Zone of Valsad district. 

Valsad: Two persons were killed, and two others injured after a sudden explosion in a Pharma company followed by a massive fire in Gujarat`s Valsad district on Monday night. As per officials, a sudden explosion happened in Van Petrochem Pharma Company in Sarigam GIDC Chemical Zone of Valsad district. A part of the building caved in during the incident. The injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Fire tenders also were pressed into the service after receiving information about the incident. 

However, the firefighters could not use water to douse the fire, as they were unaware of the chemical, that engineered the blast before the blaze. "We received a call that a fire had broke out. Till now two bodies have been found. Two people are admitted to the hospital. When I reached here with the firefighters there was no security personnel. We cannot start the fire fighting operation as we are not sure, which chemical is there, which has caused the fire," Rahul Murari, firefighter Sarigam said. 

 

 

"Two died and two people were injured in a blast that occurred at a company in Sarigam GIDC around 11.30 pm yesterday night," Vijay Singh Gurjar, SP, Valsaid said, adding that the rescue operation has been stopped temporarily, which will be to be resumed in the morning.

The reason behind the blast and the condition of workers, inside the factory, is yet to be ascertained.  

