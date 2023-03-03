GSEB HSC Hall Ticket 2023: Class 12 Admit Card RELEASED At gseb.org- Direct Link to Download Here

GSEB HSC Hall Ticket 2023: The Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2023 for the general and scientific stream was made available today, March 3, 2023, by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB. Candidates taking the exam can now download their admission cards from the official website, gseb.org. According to the GSEB date sheet for Class 12, the exam will begin on March 14, 2023, and end on March 25, 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 12 Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts of three hours and fifteen minutes each, from 10.30 a.m. to 1.45 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 6.15 p.m. The GSEB Admit Card 2023 can be found on the website.

The board's schools will be required to download the hall ticket on behalf of the kids, authorize it, and then distribute it to the students. Students must take their admit card with them on all exam days; otherwise, they will be denied entry.

GSEB HSC Hall Ticket 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official website – gseb.org

Then click on the HSC General Stream Hall Ticket 2023

Enter the school login id and password

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download, sign and issue it to the students

Take a printout as well

“In case you need to change your registered mobile no. or email id, please send your request on your school letter pad with principal signature & school index number to gsebht@gmail.com,” read a notice on the GSEB website.

Schools must enter their school index numbers, mobile phone numbers, or email addresses in order to download and access the GSEB HSC general test admit cards. Students should pick up their hall tickets at their respective schools.

The board has also given schools the option of updating their registered mobile phone numbers and email addresses. The schools have been instructed to send the request to the board on the school letter pad, with the principal's signature and school index number.