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NewsGujaratGujarat Board result 2026 expected soon, here's how to check your marksheets
GUJARAT BOARD RESULT DATE

Gujarat Board result 2026 expected soon, here's how to check your marksheets

GSEB Class 10 exams were held from February 26 to March 18, 2026. Lakhs of students have appeared in the examination, are now eagerly awaiting the result declaration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 09:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Gujarat Board result 2026 expected soon, here's how to check your marksheetsRepresentative Image (Image Credit: ANI)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Gujarat Board Result 2026 for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) soon. The official result date and time is yet to be confirmed. 

Students who appeared for the high school exams will be able to check and download their mark sheets online through the official website (gsebeservice.com), by using their login credentials. 

Also Read | Gujarat Board Result 2025: GSEB HSC Results To Be Declared Today At gseb.org- Check Details Here

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GSEB Class 10 exams were held from February 26 to March 18, 2026. Lakhs of students have appeared in the examination, are now eagerly awaiting the result declaration.

Students can access the Gujarat Board Result 2026 through the official website gseb.org. Apart from the website, the result is likely to be availble via SMS, WhatsApp, and DigiLocker app.

 

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