Gujarat Congress leader Paresh Dhanani courts controversy, calls 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity 'scrap of iron'

New Delhi: A heavy chaos was witnessed in Gujarat Legislative assembly on Wednesday after Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani courted controversy by stating that the 182-metre-tall 'Statue of Unity' of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was nothing but a scrap of iron.

After this, a fierce argument broke out between lawmakers of both BJP and Congress. A large number of BJP lawmakers were seen raising out slogans against the opposition party. After the situation got out of control, speaker Rajender Trivedi adjourned the House for the day.

As per reports, during the Question House session in Gujarat assembly today, LoP Paresh Dhanani mentioned about the world renowned 'Statue of Unity', referring it as a statue made of iron scrap. Following his remarks, all the BJP members stood up and asked the Leader of Opposition to issue an apology on his statement.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and speaker Trivedi too asked LoP Dhanani to apologise on his remark on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue. However, rejecting their demands, the Congress MLAs began shouting slogans against the ruling state government.

Amidst strong protest by BJP and Congress members which led to a ruckus in the assembly, the speaker finally adjourned the House for the day.

182 metres tall, the 'Statue of Unity' was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The imposing monument is twice the height of Statue of Liberty and is built on an islet, Sadhu Bet, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district.

The statue has been built using over 70,000 tonnes of cement, 18,500 tonnes of reinforcement steel, 6,000 tonnes of structural steel and 1,700 metric tonnes of bronze, which was used for the outer cladding of the structure, according to the government statement.