Migrant workers gather at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad, want govt to send them home

Ahmedabad: A large number of migrant workers from Uttarakhand have gathered at the GMDC ground in Ahmedabad and demanding the authorities to make arrangements to send them back to their home. According to the Zee Media sources, around 1000 migrant workers have gathered at the GMDC Ground. All of them are employed in Ahmedabad.

The Ahmedabad officials said that all migrant workers will be transported by bus from the GMDC Ground to the railway station. But, people who do not have the necessary permission to return home, will not be allowed to board the train and are being segregated by the police.

Even those who have not been allowed to return home have gathered in large numbers at the GMDC ground, sources said.

The Ahmedabad administration and the police have made an appeal to those who do not have the required permission to return home to vacate the GDMC Ground.

Only those who have obtained permission to go home will be allowed to return, the police said.

Ahmedabad Collector KK Nirala had on Wednesday made an appeal to the migrant workers to board bus or train only after they get permission from the local administration.

He asked the migrant labourers to register and seek necessary permission from the district authorities to return to their native place.

He said that the migrants will first be screened before being allowed to board the bus which will take them to the railway station and from there to their home state via rail route.