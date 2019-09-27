Transgender community banned from Surat market

close

Transgender community

Members of the transgender community were banned from a market in Gujarat`s Surat on Thursday after a man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by a transgender. "They harass other people and need to be banned in order to be taught to not do such things," Lalit Sharma, President of Japan Market in Surat told ANI.

Surat: Members of the transgender community were banned from a market in Gujarat`s Surat on Thursday after a man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by a transgender. "They harass other people and need to be banned in order to be taught to not do such things," Lalit Sharma, President of Japan Market in Surat told ANI.

A notice was also pasted in the market banning the community from entering it. The members of the transgender community, however, said that they should not be punished because of the crime committed by another person. "We are distressed by this ban. The money that we get from these markets on special occasions helps us sustain. It is unfair," said Payal Kaur.

