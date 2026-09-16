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અરબ સાગરમાં ભારતીય નેવીના યુદ્ધ જહાજને ટક્કર મારનારા પાકિસ્તાનના PNS હુસૈન વિશે જાણો

15 સપ્ટેમ્બરના રોજ સાંજે ઉત્તર અરબ સાગરમાં પાકિસ્તાની નેવીના જહાજે ભારતીય યુદ્ધ જહાજને પૂરપાટ ઝડપે અસુરક્ષિત રીતે ટક્કર મારી. ભારતે પાકિસ્તાનની આ હરકત સામે કડક શબ્દોમાં વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો. 

Written ByViral Raval
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
અરબ સાગરમાં ભારતીય નેવીના યુદ્ધ જહાજને ટક્કર મારનારા પાકિસ્તાનના PNS હુસૈન વિશે જાણો
Image Credit: AI Generated Image

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Viral Raval

Viral Raval

આસીસ્ટન્ટ ન્યૂઝ એડિટર તરીકે Z 24 કલાક સાથે કાર્યરત. ગુજરાત, દેશ-વિદેશના સમાચારો, રાજકારણ, સાંપ્રત ઘટનાઓથી લોકોને રૂબરૂ કરાવવા ઉપરાંત ધાર્મિક, સ્વાસ્થ્ય, યુટિલિટી, ટેક્નોલોજી, મનોરંજન, વેપાર જેવા વિષયો તથા ગુજરાતના ઊંડા અને આંતરિયાળ વિસ્તારોના લોકોની સમસ્યાઓને વાચા આપતી સ્ટોરીઓમાં ઊંડો રસ ધરાવે છે. 14 વર્ષ કરતા વધુ સમયનો ડિજિટલ પત્રકારત્વનો અનુભવ છે. બી.કોમ બાદ ગુજરાત વિદ્યાપીઠમાંથી પત્રકારત્વમાં અનુસ્નાતક (M.A)ની પદવી મેળવી છે. અગાઉ દિવ્યભાસ્કર, મીડ ડે (મુંબઈ) સંદેશ, સમભાવ, અભિયાન સાથે કામ કર્યું છે.  છેલ્લા 7 વર્ષથી ઝી મીડિયા સાથે જોડાયેલા છે. 

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