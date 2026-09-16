/અરબ સાગરમાં ભારતીય નેવીના યુદ્ધ જહાજને ટક્કર મારનારા પાકિસ્તાનના PNS હુસૈન વિશે જાણો

The Chargé d'Affaires of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today, and a strong protest was lodged with him over the unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy. While the incident, which took place in international waters, did not cause any major damage, the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991. The Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan was advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities, the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents. The Charge d'Affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan: MEA

— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026