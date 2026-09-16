/અરબ સાગરમાં ભારતીય નેવીના યુદ્ધ જહાજને ટક્કર મારનારા પાકિસ્તાનના PNS હુસૈન વિશે જાણો

15 સપ્ટેમ્બરના રોજ સાંજે ઉત્તર અરબ સાગરમાં પાકિસ્તાની નેવીના જહાજે ભારતીય યુદ્ધ જહાજને પૂરપાટ ઝડપે અસુરક્ષિત રીતે ટક્કર મારી. ભારતે પાકિસ્તાનની આ હરકત સામે કડક શબ્દોમાં વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો. ભારતે બુધવારે નવી દિલ્હીમાં પાકિસ્તાનના ચાર્જ ડી અફેર્સને તલબ કર્યા. ભારતે પાકિસ્તાની નેવીના યુનિટ્સના આવા વ્યવહારને અસ્વીકાર્ય અને બિનવ્યવસાયિક ગણાવતા વિરોધ જતાવ્યો, જેના કારણે ભારતીય નેવીના એક જહાજ સાથે ટક્કર થઈ. વિદેશ મંત્રાલયે કહ્યું કે આ ઘટના આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય જલક્ષેત્રમાં ઘટી.
On the evening of 15 September 2026, a Pakistan Naval Ship came close to a frontline Indian Naval warship on a routine surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea at high speed, manoeuvring in an unprofessional and unsafe manner. This led to a collision. No damage has been… pic.twitter.com/s5EsijJrzr
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026
અત્રે જણાવવાનું કે ઉત્તરી અરબ સાગરમાં ભારતીય નેવીના એક યુદ્ધ જહાજ અને પાકિસ્તાની નેવીના એક જહાજ વચ્ચે ટક્કર થઈ હતી. એક પાકિસ્તાની જહાજ ખુબ જ ઝડપથી ભારતીય જહાજ પાસે આવ્યું અને અસુરક્ષિત રીતે આગળ વધ્યું ત્યારે આ ટક્કર થઈ. ભારતીય જહાજ આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય જળક્ષેત્રમાં નિયમિત પેટ્રોલિંગ મિશન પર હતું. ત્યારે પાકિસ્તાની નેવીનું જહાજ અચાનક તેની નજીક આવી ગયું હતું.
કોઈ નુકસાન થયું જહાજને?
The Chargé d'Affaires of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today, and a strong protest was lodged with him over the unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy. While the incident, which took place in international waters, did not cause any major damage, the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991. The Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan was advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities, the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents. The Charge d'Affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan: MEA
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026
શું આવી ઘટના પહેલા પણ બની છે?
1991ની સમજૂતિનો ભંગ
The Pakistani Naval warship involved in the incident is PNS Hunain. The ship is an Offshore Patrol Vessel of the Yarmook class of the Pakistan Navy: Sources https://t.co/l0Jylf7xKj pic.twitter.com/XLiHA1phM1
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026
ટક્કર મારનારું પાકિસ્તાની જહાજ કયું હતું?
હવે આગળ શું થશે?
બંને જહાજ વચ્ચે ટકકર છતાં સારી બાબત એ છે કે કોઈ મોટા નુક્સાનની કોઈ સૂચના નથી. જોકે, ભારતે આ મામલાને ગંભીરતાથી લઈને રાજદૂત સ્તરે ભારે વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો છે. ભારતે પાકિસ્તાનને પોતાના નૌસૈનિક જહાજોને સાવધાનીથી ચલાવવાની અને બંને દેશો વચ્ચે થયેલા કરારનું સન્માન કરવા કહ્યું છે. આ સાથે ભારતના ઈસ્લામાબાદ સ્થિત પ્રભારી રાજદૂતને પણ પાકિસ્તાનના વિદેશ મંત્રાલય સામે આ જ પ્રકારે વિરોધ કરવાની સૂચના અપાઈ છે. હવે દરિયામાં થયેલી ટક્કર એ કૂટનીતિક મામલો બની ગયો છે. આગળ એ જોવું રહ્યું કે પાકિસ્તાન આ કેસમાં શું પ્રતિક્રિયા આપે છે અને ભવિષ્યમાં પણ બંને દેશની સેના આ પ્રકારની સ્થિતિ ઉભી ન થાય એ માટે કયા પ્રકારની સાવચેતીભર્યા પગલાં ઉઠાવે છે.