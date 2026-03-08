Prev
T20 World Cup 2026 ભારતને નામે, PM મોદીએ પાઠવ્યા અભિનંદન, અનેક નેતાઓએ કર્યું ધડાધડ ટ્વિટ

"T20 World Cup 2026 ભારતને નામે", PM મોદીએ પાઠવ્યા અભિનંદન, અનેક નેતાઓએ કર્યું ધડાધડ ટ્વિટ

T20 World Cup 2026: ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાની જીત પર ભારતના વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ પણ 'X' પર પોસ્ટ શેર કરીને સૂર્યકુમાર યાદવની સેનાને વધામણી આપી હતી.

Written By  Kinjal Patel|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 11:37 PM IST

"T20 World Cup 2026 ભારતને નામે", PM મોદીએ પાઠવ્યા અભિનંદન, અનેક નેતાઓએ કર્યું ધડાધડ ટ્વિટ

T20 World Cup 2026: ભારતીય ક્રિકેટ ટીમે રવિવારે ઈતિહાસ રચતા ત્રીજી વખત T20 વર્લ્ડ કપનો ખિતાબ પોતાના નામે કરી લીધો છે. સૂર્યકુમાર યાદવની કેપ્ટનશીપમાં ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાએ પ્રથમ બેટિંગ કરતા ન્યુઝીલેન્ડની ટીમને 256 રનનો વિશાળ ટાર્ગેટ આપ્યો હતો. લક્ષ્યનો પીછો કરવા ઉતરેલી ન્યુઝીલેન્ડની ટીમ શરૂઆતથી જ દબાણમાં હતી, જેની અસર તેમની બેટિંગ લાઇનઅપમાં પણ જોવા મળી હતી. ન્યુઝીલેન્ડ 20 ઓવર પૂરી રમ્યા વિના જ 159 રનમાં ઓલઆઉટ થઈ ગઈ અને ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાએ 96 રનના મોટા અંતરથી T20 વર્લ્ડ કપ 2026ની ફાઈનલ જીતીને ઈતિહાસ રચી દીધો.

Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!

This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament.

This victory has filled every Indian heart with…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2026

PM મોદીએ ચેમ્પિયન્સને પાઠવ્યા અભિનંદન
ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાની આ ભવ્ય જીત પર વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ 'X' પર પોસ્ટ શેર કરીને સૂર્યકુમાર યાદવ અને તેની ટીમને અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા હતા. PM મોદીએ પોતાની પોસ્ટમાં લખ્યું "ચેમ્પિયન્સ! ICC મેન્સ T20 વર્લ્ડ કપ જીતવા બદલ ભારતીય ટીમને ખૂબ ખૂબ અભિનંદન. આ શાનદાર જીત અદભૂત કૌશલ્ય, મક્કમ ઈરાદા અને ટીમવર્કને દર્શાવે છે. ટીમે આખા ટુર્નામેન્ટ દરમિયાન જબરદસ્ત હિંમત બતાવી છે. આ જીતે દરેક ભારતીયના હૃદયને ગર્વ અને ખુશીથી ભરી દીધું છે. ખૂબ સરસ કામ કર્યું, ટીમ ઈન્ડિયા!"
 

A magnificent victory for our Men in Blue with a special mention to Sanju Samson and Jaspreet Bumrah for their remarkable performance throughout the tournament.

Congratulations to Team India on retaining the trophy at home and giving the nation yet… pic.twitter.com/ZfcJsvqPvP

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2026

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2026

— BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2026

