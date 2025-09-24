VIDEO: અમદાવાદમાં એક પતિએ લીધો પત્નીનો જીવ! સાસુ-પત્નીને જીવતા સળગાવ્યા, જ્વલનશીલ પદાર્થ લઈ જતો હોય તેવા દ્રશ્યો CCTVમાં કેદ

Sep 24, 2025, 03:00 PM IST

A shocking incident has taken place in the Kubernagar area of ​​Ahmedabad city. Due to a house disturbance, a man named Ashok Rajput burned his wife and mother-in-law with petrol. The wife died during treatment and the mother-in-law is in serious condition. Ashok himself was also injured. The police have arrested her husband Ashok Rajput. During the investigation, it was found that the husband committed the murder over the issue of house disturbance. The mother-in-law intervened in the dispute and was also set on fire with petrol. The wife had previously been married once. This was her second love marriage after the divorce. It is believed that the wife had previously filed a complaint against her husband Ashok Rajput. Now, the police have arrested the accused on the basis of CCTV footage. In the video, it can be seen that Ashok is seen carrying a flammable substance in his hand.