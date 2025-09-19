VIDEO: વડોદરા મનપાની સભામાં મચ્યો હોબાળો, કોંગ્રેસ કોર્પોરેટર વેલમાં ધસી ગયા ને હંગામો કર્યો, સભા વહેલી પૂર્ણ કરી

Sep 19, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

There was a ruckus in the general meeting of Vadodara Municipal Corporation. Congress corporators rushed into the well. There was a ruckus while presenting a congratulatory motion regarding GST. Papers were thrown at Mayor Pinkiben Soni.The meeting was ended early. Chandrakant Srivastava says that we were going to present many complaints but they are being stopped. We have been holding meetings for so many years, don't we know? See what reaction the mayor got.