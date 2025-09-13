VIDEO: બોલિવૂડ અભિનેત્રી દિશા પટનીના ઘરે ફાયરિંગ! સનાતન ધર્મનું અપમાન કર્યાનો આરોપ

Sep 13, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

A firing incident took place outside Disha Patni's house in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh early this morning. Soon after the firing, Rohit Godra and Goldie Brar gang posted a post on social media and took responsibility for the incident. The reason given in the post was that if Sanatan Dharma and Sant Premanand Maharaj are insulted, this will be the result... This is just a trailer. It can be seen in the video that the scenes of firing have been captured in CCTV cameras.