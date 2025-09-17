'એક આહુતિ મોદી કે નામ', અમદાવાદમાં કિન્નર સમાજ દ્વારા રાજસૂય યજ્ઞનું આયોજન! લાભ પાંચમથી શરુઆત, 40 દિવસ ચાલશે
A Rajsuya Yajna has been organized by the Kinnar community in Nikol area of Ahmedabad city. The Yajna will start from the fifth day of Labh Pancham and will last for 40 days. This Rajsuya Yajna will be a historical Yajna as it is going to be held after 5000 years. Today, on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, Vishwakarma Jayanti and Ekadashi, Brahmins performed puja and took a vow of Yajna. Watch the video for more details.