'એક આહુતિ મોદી કે નામ', અમદાવાદમાં કિન્નર સમાજ દ્વારા રાજસૂય યજ્ઞનું આયોજન! લાભ પાંચમથી શરુઆત, 40 દિવસ ચાલશે

Sep 17, 2025, 06:47 PM IST

A Rajsuya Yajna has been organized by the Kinnar community in Nikol area of ​​Ahmedabad city. The Yajna will start from the fifth day of Labh Pancham and will last for 40 days. This Rajsuya Yajna will be a historical Yajna as it is going to be held after 5000 years. Today, on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, Vishwakarma Jayanti and Ekadashi, Brahmins performed puja and took a vow of Yajna. Watch the video for more details.