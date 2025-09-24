ગોધરામાં સોશ્યલ મીડિયા ઈન્ફ્લુઅન્સરે પોલીસ મથકમાં મચાવ્યો હોબાળો, ફોલોઅર્સ વધારવા તરકટ રચ્યું, જુઓ CCTV દ્રશ્યો

Sep 24, 2025, 06:55 PM IST

A strange incident has come to light in Godhra, Panchmahal. Social media influencer Zakir created a controversy in the B Division police station. CCTV footage of the entire incident has come to light. Zakir first came to the police station limping and entered the PI's office and started ruckus. but again he came with a large crowd and created a ruckus. Zakir alleged that the police had beaten him up. What did the police say while denying these allegations, watch the video