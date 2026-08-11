/કોલંબિયામાં શક્તિશાળી ભૂકંપે તારાજી સર્જી, 132થી વધુના મોત, Videosમાં જુઓ તબાહીનો મંજર

દક્ષિણ અમેરિકી દેશ કોલંબિયામાં 7.4ની તીવ્રતાના ભૂકંપે તબાહીના ભારે નિશાન છોડ્યા છે. જેને મિટાવવામાં ખુબ સમય જશે. ભૂકંપથી થયેલા મોતનો આંકડો 132થી વધુ પર પહોંચ્યો છે. આ આંકડો હજુ પણ વધી શકે છે. આ ત્રાસદીમાં ઢગલો રહેણાંક બિલ્ડિંગ્સ કડડભૂસ થઈ. કોલંબિયાના ઈતિહાસના સૌથી શક્તિશાળી ભૂકંપમાં હજારો લોકો ઘાયલ થયા છે અને સેકડો લોકો હજુ પણ ગૂમ હોવાનું કહેવાય છે. અહીં અમે તમને કોલંબિયામાં ભૂકંપના કારણે જે તબાહી સર્જાઈ તેના 10 અલગ અલગ વીડિયો બતાવીશું.
Video 1
મોટી ઈમારતો અને હોસ્પિટલ ધસી પડ્યા. ભૂકંપમાં ગૂમ થયેલા લોકોને બચાવવા માટે યુદ્ધસ્તરે રેસ્ક્યૂ અભિયાન ચાલુ છે. આ વીડિયોમાં લોકો ભૂકંપથી બચવા માટે પરેશાન છે. કોઈને કશું સમજાતું નથી. લોકો થાંભલા પકડીને ઊભા છે.
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Colombia.#ColumbiaEarthquake#Aftershocks pic.twitter.com/DZxmEor9Id
— Dr. Subhash (@Subhash_LiveS) August 11, 2026
Video-2
આ વીડિયોમાં ખુબ જ ડરામણો મંજર જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Colombia.#ColumbiaEarthquake#Aftershocks pic.twitter.com/DZxmEor9Id
— Dr. Subhash (@Subhash_LiveS) August 11, 2026
Video-3
જોખમ હજુ ટળ્યું નથી. આ વીડિયોમાં કૈલીમાં ઈમારત તૂટી પડતી જોવા મળી રહી છે. કોલંબિયન ભૂવૈજ્ઞાનિકના જણાવ્યાં મુજબ ગત રાત સુધીમાં કોલંબિયાના અલગ અલગ શહેરોમાં 12 આફ્ટરશોક્સ અનુભવાયા અને ચેતવણી અપાઈ છે કે હજુ પણ ભૂકંપના આંચકા આવવાની શક્યતા છે.
Over 70 people were killed after a powerful earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, bringing down buildings and leaving others trapped in the rubble.
The quake caused widespread destruction across the region, with damage reported at Pereira’s airport and a tower at… pic.twitter.com/gZ7JsSUgac
— TRT World (@trtworld) August 10, 2026
Video-4
આ ચોંકાવનારા વીડિયોમાં પરેરા શહેરની વચ્ચોવચ એક ઈમારત તૂટી પડી તે પળ કેદ થઈ છે. જેના કારણે ખુબ અફરાતફરી મચી ગઈ અને રસ્તાઓ ધૂળ અને કાટમાળથી ભરાઈ ગયા.
🇨🇴 EARTHQUAKE IN COLOMBIA 🇨🇴
Huge damage in Pereira and several cities in the country after a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake. pic.twitter.com/jBIekaTwaP
— (Chhoomantar )🫰🏹🌈 (@tauseef3993) August 11, 2026
Video-5
ભૂકંપની વિનાશલીલાનો એક આ વીડિયો પણ તમને હચમચાવી નાખશે.
Colombia, you are not alone.
“10-08-2026”#Terremoto #Colombia 🚨‼️🆘#Medellin #Colombia #Earthquake #Sismo #Terremoto pic.twitter.com/2SzA30GVA6
— Nirmal Prasai🇳🇵 (@NirmalPrasai5) August 11, 2026
Video-6
આ વીડિયોમાં જોઈ શકાય છે કે કઈ રીતે યુનિવર્સિટી ધસી પડી અને મોટા પાયે તબાહી થઈ છે.
Terrifying video: University Hospital collapses in Colombia 🇨🇴 after massive 7.4 earthquake pic.twitter.com/B48ZrqPrq5
— TaraBull (@TaraBull) August 10, 2026
Video-7
આ વીડિયોમાં પણ લોકો પોતાના જીવ બચાવવા માટે આમ તેમ ભાગતા જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે.
🚨 JUST NOW! The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Colombia has risen to 132, with another 570 people injured.
188 people are missing in Cali, Colombia, officials said after a strong earthquake struck the country Monday morning.
Let's pray for the victims.💔🙏✝️ pic.twitter.com/xVgw5aunWX
— vanhoa (@vanhoa2272) August 11, 2026
Video-8
અમેરિકી વિદેશ વિભાગે કોલંબિયામાં 7.4ની તીવ્રતાનો ભૂકંપ આવ્યા બાદ અમેરિકા તરફથી રહેવાની જગ્યા, ભોજન, સુરક્ષા અને ભૂકંપથી થયેલા નુકસાનની સમીક્ષા માટે 1.55 કરોડ ડોલરની મદદની જાહેરાત કરી છે.
The death toll from the devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake in western Colombia has risen to at least 132, with over 570 injured. 🇨🇴💔#ColombiaEarthquake #SismoColombia #Colombia #Cali #Pereira #Choco #Earthquake #Terremoto #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/euTv6dlr7H
— Yogendra Singh Rajput (@yogirajput12) August 11, 2026
Video-9
વેનેઝુએલા અને ઈક્વાડોર સુધી આ ભૂકંપના આંચકા અનુભવાયા.
Situation Reports on Colombia:
188 people are missing in Cali, Colombia, officials said after a strong earthquake struck the country Monday morning.
Sending love and hugs to the victims. pic.twitter.com/YN32g1PkWD
— Okos (@OkosDey4You) August 11, 2026
Video-10
ભૂકંપ બાદ રસ્તાઓ ફાટી ગયા, એરપોર્ટના રનવેમાં તિરાડો આવી ગઈ. કોલંબિયાની સ્થિતિ ઝડપથી બદલાઈ રહી છે. રેસ્ક્યૂ વર્ક ચાલુ છે.
🔥 INSANE — Horrifying footage captures the moment a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia.
The shaking caused widespread damage and loss of life.
Prayers for everyone affected. pic.twitter.com/RMzskSRos3
— Paul White Gold Eagle (@PaulGoldEagle) August 11, 2026
ભૂકંપથી રસ્તાઓ અને પુલ તૂટી ગયા છે. આથી પ્રભાવિત વિસ્તારો સુધી પહોંચવામાં મુશ્કેલી આવી રહી છે. પરંતુ બચાવ ટુકડી હેલિકોપ્ટર અને અન્ય સાધનોથી ત્યાં પહોંચવાની કોશિશ કરી રહ્યા છે.