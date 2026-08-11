Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • હોમ
  • /World
  • /કોલંબિયામાં શક્તિશાળી ભૂકંપે તારાજી સર્જી, 132થી વધુના મોત, Videosમાં જુઓ તબાહીનો મંજર

કોલંબિયામાં શક્તિશાળી ભૂકંપે તારાજી સર્જી, 132થી વધુના મોત, Videosમાં જુઓ તબાહીનો મંજર

Colombia Earthquake Videos: કોલંબિયામાં 7.4ની તીવ્રતાવાળા ભૂંકપે ભારે વિનાશ વેર્યો છે. ચારેબાજુ  તબાહીના નિશાન જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે. ત્યાંથી જે વીડિયો આવી રહ્યા છે તે જોઈને તમે પણ હચમચી જશો. 

Written ByViral Raval
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
કોલંબિયામાં શક્તિશાળી ભૂકંપે તારાજી સર્જી, 132થી વધુના મોત, Videosમાં જુઓ તબાહીનો મંજર
Image Credit: AI Generated Image

About the Author

Viral Raval

Viral Raval

આસીસ્ટન્ટ ન્યૂઝ એડિટર તરીકે Z 24 કલાક સાથે કાર્યરત. ગુજરાત, દેશ-વિદેશના સમાચારો, રાજકારણ, સાંપ્રત ઘટનાઓથી લોકોને રૂબરૂ કરાવવા ઉપરાંત ધાર્મિક, સ્વાસ્થ્ય, યુટિલિટી, ટેક્નોલોજી, મનોરંજન, વેપાર જેવા વિષયો તથા ગુજરાતના ઊંડા અને આંતરિયાળ વિસ્તારોના લોકોની સમસ્યાઓને વાચા આપતી સ્ટોરીઓમાં ઊંડો રસ ધરાવે છે. 14 વર્ષ કરતા વધુ સમયનો ડિજિટલ પત્રકારત્વનો અનુભવ છે. બી.કોમ બાદ ગુજરાત વિદ્યાપીઠમાંથી પત્રકારત્વમાં અનુસ્નાતક (M.A)ની પદવી મેળવી છે. અગાઉ દિવ્યભાસ્કર, મીડ ડે (મુંબઈ) સંદેશ, સમભાવ, અભિયાન સાથે કામ કર્યું છે.  છેલ્લા 7 વર્ષથી ઝી મીડિયા સાથે જોડાયેલા છે. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
ગુજરાતમાં 10 દિવસના વિરામ બાદ મેઘરાજાની પધરામણી: અમદાવાદ સહિત રાજ્યભરમાં ધોધમાર વરસા
2
3
4
5