COVID-19: Gurugram mall offers heavy discounts to vaccinated customers

Gurugram: With cases of coronavirus dipping, the Haryana government has allowed relaxations in lockdown restrictions permitting markets and shopping malls to open. Owners of malls and restaurants are offering discounts and freebies to people who have taken the coronavirus vaccine, in a move to encourage vaccinations.

A Gurugram mall has started an initiative for healthcare workers while pub bars and restaurants in the Millenium city of India have rolled out special offers for vaccinated people. While Ambience Mall in Gurugram is providing free parking and discounted rates on shopping from different brands available in the mall to healthcare workers, various pub bars and restaurants are offering special discounts to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Digvijay, a pub bar operator told ANI, "Currently the footfall s down due to the pandemic. Therefore, the sales are down. So to increase sales there is a need to attract customers. Hence, such offers are introduced. This offer not only attracts customers but will also ensure that there is no spread of infection. It will also encourage people to get vaccinated which is a must."

"We have introduced a discount offer of 25 percent for those who have received the first dose of the vaccine and a 50 percent discount for those fully vaccinated. This has been done to encourage vaccination and at the same time regularise customers to our pub and bar. Basically, it will not only increase our customer base but also ensure that the infection does not spread. The customers will also feel safe. People will also feel good that when they step out of their house after a long time, they are able to dine and entertain themselves at a discounted price," said another pub bar operator Paras Katariya.

Geeta, official, management, Ambience Mall, Gurugram said, "Our mall is providing free parking facility to healthcare workers. All the brands in the mall are providing special discounts to them. To avail these offers, healthcare workers just need to show their ID cards which validate that they are a healthcare worker or a medical practitioner. During this pandemic, healthcare workers are doing so much for the people. So it is a small initiative to thank them for their efforts. "

"We are providing 10 percent discount to frontline workers. This is a special initiative for them launched by the mall management. Although we have offers to go on for our other customers but we have special offers exclusively for frontline workers," said Neha, a showroom manager at the mall."

Manu, a customer, said, "It is a very good initiative. This will not only benefit the brands which are providing the discount but also provide financial assistance to people. It will also encourage people to get vaccinated."

"The restaurant industry has been severely affected due to the pandemic. We ensure that our staff is vaccinated. So first got them vaccinated so that our customers feel secure. Then we introduced discounts for vaccinated customers so that they avail our services. We want that everybody gets vaccinated so that we get rid of this disease as soon as possible and our business is back on track just like pre-pandemic," added Yudhveer Yadav, a restaurant owner.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Commissioner calls for district, thana level committees to tackle possible COVID-19 third wave

Live TV