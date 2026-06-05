How government land in Gurgaon’s Sector 42 became a full-blown commercial hub

New Delhi: A stretch of government land in one of Gurgaon’s busiest corridors near Golf Course Road has landed at the National Green Tribunal (NGT), with a resident alleging that it has been turned into an unauthorised commercial hub without environmental approvals or proper land use clearance. The matter brings to the fore questions of encroachment, pollution and unchecked commercial activity in the Satellite City.

The petition has been filed by one Devendra Kumar Agrawal before the Principal Bench of the NGT. It concerns land listed under Khasra Nos. 536/1, 536/2 and 517 min in Village Chakkarpur. According to the plea, this public land has been occupied and developed into a cluster of commercial units operating without the permissions required under environmental law.

As described in the petition, the site hosts a mix of businesses, including eateries, building material shops, scrap dealers, courier services, pharmacies and other commercial outlets. The petitioner has alleged that several of these establishments are functioning without the Consent to Establish (CTE) and the Consent to Operate (CTO) from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) that are mandatory under pollution control norms.

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The petition details day-to-day conditions at the site, indicating towards open storage of construction material such as sand, bricks and gravel. It also mentions frequent movement of heavy commercial vehicles through the area, which, according to the plea, adds to dust and noise levels in the surroundings.

Concerns have also been raised over waste management practices. The petitioner has alleged instances of untreated sewage discharge, improper disposal of solid waste and burning of waste at the site. These activities, the plea states, are affecting air quality and creating difficulties for nearby residents and workers who are exposed to the conditions on a daily basis.

GMDA survey findings cited in plea

To support the allegations, the petition relies on a survey conducted by the Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on June 9, 2025. The survey purportedly found permanent commercial structures spread across around 1,292 square metres of public land. It also recorded the presence of multiple businesses operating from alleged encroached government land.

Environmental rules, official guidelines

The application refers to multiple regulatory rules, including guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and provisions under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.

The petitioner has claimed that the activities at the site do not meet these environmental requirements.

According to the petition, formal representations were submitted on January 13, 2026, to several authorities, including the HSPCB, the CPCB, the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon, the CAQM and the district administration. The petitioner has stated that despite these complaints, no effective action was taken on the ground.

The plea also refers to earlier directions issued by the NGT on January 27, 2026, which had instructed authorities to examine the issue and take appropriate steps. It alleges that the directions were not fully acted upon within the given timeline and that the establishments continue to function from the disputed land.

With the matter now before the tribunal, the case adds another layer to ongoing concerns around land use regulation and environmental compliance in expanding urban pockets of Gurgaon.