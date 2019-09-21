close

NRC

After pitching for NRC, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says foreigners can't stay in India without permission

The Haryana CM said that the NRC shouldn't be made an election issue.

Chandigarh: Days after saying that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented in his state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that foreigners can't stay in India without permission. 

"The central government has made it clear that the NRC is a national decision. It will be implemented in all states including Haryana. The citizens of other countries have no right to stay here without permission," the Haryana Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference.

Khattar, however, maintained that the "NRC is not an election issue for the BJP.'' 

''The National Register of Citizens was not a political issue for the BJP but a step towards safeguarding the nation’s interest,'' he said.

The Haryana CM added that the NRC shouldn't be made an election issue.

While claiming that preparations for the upcoming assembly election are in full swing, Khattar exuded confidence that ''the next government will be formed before Diwali. Since two big opposition leaders of Haryana have joined the BJP, we will cross the mark of 75 seats in the state."

Replying to a question of growing distance with ally SAD, the CM said that the BJP has cordial relations with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and will continue to remain so.

Shifting to his focus to other issues, Khattar said that during the 29th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) held on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah had advised Punjab and Haryana to settle the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue amicably. 

Failing which, Shah would intervene in his own way, he added.

The remarks from veteran BJP leader came shortly after the Election Commission announced the schedule for holding single phase assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. 

The poll panel said that the voting would take place in Haryana and Maharashtra on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Of the two states, Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters while Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters of which 1.16 lakh are service voters.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
NRCHaryanaForeignersManohar Lal KhattarBJP
