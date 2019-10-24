Assembly election results 2019: BJP-NDA leading in both Haryana, Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has shown big gains as counting of votes for both Haryana and Maharashtra assembly election is currently underway. Early leads shows the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance take a lead in Maharashtra while the ruling party also is decisively in ahead in Haryana.

In Maharashtra, at 8:50 am, BJP was leading in almost 161 seats with its ally Shiv Sena leading in 48 seats. In Haryana, BJP was leading in almost 50 out of 90 seats. The early trends in the counting of votes also indicated that Congress and INLD were ahead in 24 and 2 seats respectively in the state.

In Maharashtra, the battle is crucial for NCP, which is contesting the election in alliance with Congress in the state; and other parties like MNS, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. In Haryana, the election battle is crucial for parties like INLD and Jannayak Janata Party.

It is to be noted that Mayawati's BSP has fielded its candidates in both states.

here are 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly while in Haryana, 90 seats are at stake. Polling in both the state assemblies took place on October 24.