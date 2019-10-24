close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dushyant Chautala

BJP failed to achieve target of winning 75-plus seats in Haryana: Dushyant Chautala

Elections for the 90 seats in Haryana Assembly were held on October 21 and the counting of votes is currently underway. 

BJP failed to achieve target of winning 75-plus seats in Haryana: Dushyant Chautala
File Image

New Delhi: Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to achieve its target of winning 75-plus seats in Haryana Assembly elections.

According to official trends from the Election Commission, BJP is leading on 42 seats followed by Congress on 27, JJP at 11, INLD 2 and eight for others. "Haryana is moving towards the path of development. (BJP`s) 75-plus target has failed," Chautala was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Jind today. 

Elections for the 90 seats in Haryana Assembly were held on October 21 and the counting of votes is currently underway. 

Tags:
Dushyant ChautalaHaryana Assembly election results 2019assembly election results 2019Haryana Assembly election 2019Assembly Elections ResultsAssembly ElectionsHaryana Assembly election results
Next
Story

Congress will get majority: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Must Watch

PT13M1S

Catch Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly election results latest updates #ResultsOnZee