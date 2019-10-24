BJP failed to achieve target of winning 75-plus seats in Haryana: Dushyant Chautala

New Delhi: Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to achieve its target of winning 75-plus seats in Haryana Assembly elections.

According to official trends from the Election Commission, BJP is leading on 42 seats followed by Congress on 27, JJP at 11, INLD 2 and eight for others. "Haryana is moving towards the path of development. (BJP`s) 75-plus target has failed," Chautala was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Jind today.

Elections for the 90 seats in Haryana Assembly were held on October 21 and the counting of votes is currently underway.